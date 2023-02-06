TXT’s new album tops Billboard 200 albums chart

ⓒ Big Hit Music

TXT’s latest EP, “The Name Chapter: Temptation,” has topped the Billboard 200 albums chart.

With the feat, TXT has become the 5th K-pop act to top the albums chart following BTS, SuperM, Stray Kids and Blackpink.

Meanwhile, the new album has sold two million copies in the first week of sales. This has also made the group the youngest K-pop group to have an album with more than 2 million units sold.