V sets another record on Instagram

V of BTS has set another record on Instagram, drawing 55 million followers to his personal account.

He achieved the feat on Jan. 31, about 13 months and 25 days since he set up the account. He first reached 1 million followers on the SNS platform in 43 minutes, and 10 million in four hours and 52 minutes, earning two Guinness World Records.

Domestically, V is to star in reality show “Seojinine,” joining Lee Seo-jin and other actors running a small eatery in Mexico. The first episode will air on Feb. 24.