V sets another record on Instagram

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (January 30th–February 6th)
2023-02-06
2023-02-06
V of BTS has set another record on Instagram, drawing 55 million followers to his personal account.
He achieved the feat on Jan. 31, about 13 months and 25 days since he set up the account. He first reached 1 million followers on the SNS platform in 43 minutes, and 10 million in four hours and 52 minutes, earning two Guinness World Records.
Domestically, V is to star in reality show “Seojinine,” joining Lee Seo-jin and other actors running a small eatery in Mexico. The first episode will air on Feb. 24.
2023-02-06
2023-02-03
2022-12-27
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >