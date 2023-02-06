StayC to release new album this month

ⓒ Highup Entertainment

StayC will be making a comeback on Valentine’s Day.





The group’s 4th single album “Teddy Bear” will be released on February 14. The comeback comes seven months after the release of their 3rd single album “We Need Love” in July 2022.

StayC debuted in November 2020 with its first single album “Star To A Young Culture.” The group made its Japanese debut in November last year.