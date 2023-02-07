Menu Content

Visual Artist Helga Stentzel

2023-02-07

Helga Stentzel is a visual artist based in London, who creates whimsical optical illusions using ordinary things which she decribes as “Household Surrealism.” Her photo exhibition, her first solo exhibition in Asia, is currently being held in Seoul and will run through March 1 2023.  She joins “Touch Base in Seoul” to share the story of her creative mind and works.

