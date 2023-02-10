Music Bank Lineup (EP.1151 | February 10th)

BSS- SECOND WIND [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV









Next week’s Music Bank list features the return of “BSS.” The initial stands for “BooSeokSoon”, a portmantea of the real names of three of the members from the well-renowned group, Seventeen. The group consists of members Seungkwan, DK and Hoshi. BSS is returning with an album titled “Second Wind.” BSS’s comeback is the trio’s first ever comeback since their debut in 2018. The unit first appeared in the public eye with their debut single, “Just Do It.“ ”Second Wind“ is complete with a total of three tracks: ”Fighting“, ”Lunch“, and ”7pm.“

The tracks all include meanings of their own. Member Seungkwan explains that “Fighting”, the title track, is especially important as it expresses words of encouragement in the Korean language. This specific track features rapper Lee Young Ji, who’s strong vocal and rapping skills helped perfect the addicting track. Stay tuned to catch BSS’s long-awaited return!





