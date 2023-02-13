KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (February 6th-February 13th)

BSS- SECOND WIND [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV





ⓒKBS

This week’s hottest clip is no other than BSS with “Fighting.” The initial stands for “BooSeokSoon”, a portmantea of the real names of three of the members from the well-renowned group, Seventeen. The group consists of members Seungkwan, DK and Hoshi. The group made their return, clad in matching outifts of gray suits. Rapper Lee Young Ji made a surprise appearance to rap her verse of the song. BSS’s comeback is the trio’s first ever comeback since their debut in 2018. The unit first appeared in the public eye with their debut single, “Just Do It.“ ”Second Wind“ is complete with a total of three tracks: ”Fighting“, ”Lunch“, and ”7pm.“





The tracks all include meanings of their own. Member Seungkwan explains that “Fighting”, the title track, is especially important as it expresses words of encouragement in the Korean language. This specific track features rapper Lee Young Ji, who’s strong vocal and rapping skills helped perfect the addicting track.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MviTnb6VDCI