Next Sohee(다음 소희), Titanic(타이타닉)

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (February 6th-February 13th)
2023-02-13
Film critics Jason Bechervaise and Marc Raymond join Movie Spotlight to share their thoughts on recent movie releases. Next Sohee(2022) is the latest film by director July Jung. The film premiered at the "International Critics' Week" section of Cannes last May. The infamous James Cameron's Titanic (1997) was re-released recently a few weeks after Cameron's “Avatar: The Way of Water,” marking the 25th anniversary of its original release.
