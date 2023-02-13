TWICE to launch first subunit

ⓒ JYP Entertainment

TWICE is launching its very first subunit in Japan.

Three members of the group Mina, Sana and Momo, will form the subunit called Misamo, taking after the first syllable from each of their names.

Their first EP will drop in July. However, the unit already sang a song that was included in the original soundtrack for the Japanese drama “Liaison - Children’s Heart Clinic,” which has topped local charts.

Meanwhile, Twice will return as a full group with its 12th EP, “Ready To Be,” on March 10.