NCT Dream tops Oricon chart with debut single

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (February 6th-February 13th)
2023-02-13
2023-02-13
NCT Dream’s Japanese debut single has headed straight to the top of the Oricon daily single chart.
The debut single, “Best Friend Ever,” consists of two tracks, “Best Friend Ever” and the Japanese version of “Glitch Mode.”
The group will also hold its Japanese tour starting from the Kyocera Dome in Osaka from Feb. 17.
2023-02-13
2023-02-10
2022-12-27
