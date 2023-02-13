Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

NCT Dream tops Oricon chart with debut single

2023-02-13

K-POP Connection

ⓒ SM Entertainment

NCT Dream’s Japanese debut single has headed straight to the top of the Oricon daily single chart. 

The debut single, “Best Friend Ever,” consists of two tracks, “Best Friend Ever” and the Japanese version of “Glitch Mode.” 

The group will also hold its Japanese tour starting from the Kyocera Dome in Osaka from Feb. 17.

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >