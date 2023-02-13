NMIXX to release new album

ⓒ JYP Entertainment

NMIXX will release a brand new EP in March.





Titled, “expérgo”, the album will drop on March 20. “Expérgo” means “awaken” in Latin and shows the group will “awaken the minds of K-pop fans around the world.”

Meanwhile, the group’s first reality show, “Mixxplore” will also air starting Feb. 17 on its official YouTube channel.