NMIXX to release new album

2023-02-13
2023-02-13
NMIXX will release a brand new EP in March.
Titled, “expérgo”, the album will drop on March 20. “Expérgo” means “awaken” in Latin and shows the group will “awaken the minds of K-pop fans around the world.”
Meanwhile, the group’s first reality show, “Mixxplore” will also air starting Feb. 17 on its official YouTube channel.
