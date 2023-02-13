All members of Baby Monster revealed

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (February 6th-February 13th)
2023-02-13
2023-02-13
All members of YG Entertainment’s new girl group have been revealed.
YG Entertainment is gearing up to debut its first new girl group in seven years called Baby Monster. The final member was unveiled last week, showing that the new group consists of seven members. Like Blackpink, the group will be a multinational group with three Korean, two Thai and two Japanese members.
Since the band was first announced on Jan. 1, YG has disclosed information about the new group in gradual stages.
2023-02-13
2023-02-10
2022-12-27
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >