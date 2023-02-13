All members of Baby Monster revealed

ⓒ YG Entertainment

All members of YG Entertainment’s new girl group have been revealed.





YG Entertainment is gearing up to debut its first new girl group in seven years called Baby Monster. The final member was unveiled last week, showing that the new group consists of seven members. Like Blackpink, the group will be a multinational group with three Korean, two Thai and two Japanese members.

Since the band was first announced on Jan. 1, YG has disclosed information about the new group in gradual stages.