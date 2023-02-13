2023 Byun Jin-sub Nationwide Concert Tour “Transition” in Jinju

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (February 6th-February 13th)
Date: Feb. 26
Venue: Gyeongnam Culture & Arts Center Grand Theater
Singer Byun Jin-sub will be holding the Jinju leg of his nationwide concert tour “Transition” on February 26 at the Gyeongnam Culture & Arts Center Grand Theater. From a young man who loved music to one of Korea’s representative musicians, the concert will showcase Byun’s transition into a star and his 34-year story as an artist.
