Music Bank Lineup (EP.1152 | February 17th)

KEY- Killer [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV









SHINee’s Key is back with a “Killer” track in new release with “Killer.”

The star’s new album is a re-release of the singer’s previous album, “Gasoline.” The collection includes tracks from the “Gasoline” album and a total of two new tracks. “Heartless” and “Easy” are the new B-side tracks in the new record. The title track for this comeback is “Killer. The new track is reminiscent of a lost love, and leaves people itching for more in the music video. Fans will recognize the familiar sounds of the synthesizer, rhythmic drum line, and FX sounds. The song is big on the retro tunes, and is especially heavy on the disco. The singer also paid close attention to the choreography, wooing viewers with his exceptional performance and stage presence.





https://www.youtube.com/c/kbsworldtv