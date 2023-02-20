KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (February 13th-February 20th)

TripleS- Rising [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV





This week’s hottest clip TripleS with their subunit debut track, “Rising.” TripleS is a female group with a whopping number of twenty four members, and an interesting system. The members of TripleS debut through a voting system picked by the fans themselves. Fans of the group are called “masters”, and this voting process is called gravity. Each subunit is called “dimension” The dimension process allows members of the group to debut into a subunit, and will be allowed to continue promotions if the subunit manages to surpass 100,000 in CD sales. However, if the group fails exceed the said number of sales, the group disbands until the next opportunity. The recent title track “Rising” was chosen by the fans through their label Modhaus‘s official app, Cosmo. The subunit’s debut with “Rising” was choreographed by Choi Hyo Je, known for being the creative mind behind the works of NCT and The Boyz.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8svMAgaCcQs