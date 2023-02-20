Young Lady & Gentleman (8) 뭘 이정도 가지고

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (February 13th-February 20th)
2023-02-20
#Drama Lines l 2023-02-20
Lines
단단: 이제 다 된 거 같으니까 불 켜 볼까?
Dan-dan: I think it’s all done. Why don’t we turn on the lights?
재니: 네.
와 너무 예쁘다.. 선생님! 이거 꼭 우리 집 같지 않아요?
Jenny: Yes.
It’s so pretty. Ms. Park! Doesn’t it look like our house?
단단: 그러게 너무 예쁘다.
Dan-dan: Yes. It’s really pretty.
재니: 아빠 고마워.
Jenny: Thanks, Dad!
영국: 뭘 이정도 가지고.
Young-guk: Oh, it’s nothing.
재니: 아빠 짱!
Jenny: Dad, you’re the best!
Expression of the Week
뭘 이정도 가지고. (it’s nothing.)
뭘 – interjection; no problem; piece of cake; an exclamation used as a humble response to someone’s praise or gratitude for something, indicating that the person should think nothing of it
정도 – n. degree; a quantity or level that represents the nature or value of something in terms of the degree of goodness or intensity
가지고 – v. an expression used to indicate that the preceding statement has become the object of something
Casual – 뭘 이정도 가지고
>> This expression is used by a speaker to express that they did not do anything too great when the other person expresses their gratitude for something they did.
>>In the dialogue, Young-guk is using the expression to say that what he has done is not a big deal.
2023-02-20
2023-02-17
2022-12-27
