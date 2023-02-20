Young Lady & Gentleman (8) 뭘 이정도 가지고

Lines

단단: 이제 다 된 거 같으니까 불 켜 볼까?

Dan-dan: I think it’s all done. Why don’t we turn on the lights?

재니: 네.

와 너무 예쁘다.. 선생님! 이거 꼭 우리 집 같지 않아요?

Jenny: Yes.

It’s so pretty. Ms. Park! Doesn’t it look like our house?

단단: 그러게 너무 예쁘다.

Dan-dan: Yes. It’s really pretty.

재니: 아빠 고마워.

Jenny: Thanks, Dad!

영국: 뭘 이정도 가지고.

Young-guk: Oh, it’s nothing.

재니: 아빠 짱!

Jenny: Dad, you’re the best!





Expression of the Week

뭘 이정도 가지고. (it’s nothing.)





뭘 – interjection; no problem; piece of cake; an exclamation used as a humble response to someone’s praise or gratitude for something, indicating that the person should think nothing of it

정도 – n. degree; a quantity or level that represents the nature or value of something in terms of the degree of goodness or intensity

가지고 – v. an expression used to indicate that the preceding statement has become the object of something





Casual – 뭘 이정도 가지고





>> This expression is used by a speaker to express that they did not do anything too great when the other person expresses their gratitude for something they did.

>>In the dialogue, Young-guk is using the expression to say that what he has done is not a big deal.



