Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, All Quiet on the Western Front

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (February 13th-February 20th)
2023-02-20
2023-02-17
Film critics Jason Bechervaise and Marc Raymond join our Friday segment “Movie Spotlight” to review two foreign releases. The first film is the highly anticipated “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” the 31st film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the third of the Ant-Man series, and the first movie of Phase Five of the MCU. Directed by Peyton Reed, this movie features Kang the Conqueror as the villain. “All Quiet on the Western Front” is our second movie, and available on Netflix. This film was nominated for the Best Picture at the Oscars, and it’s the third cinematic adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque’s 1928 novel about World War I.
2023-02-20
2023-02-17
2022-12-27
