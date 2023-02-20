IVE to release 1st full-length album in April

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (February 13th-February 20th)
2023-02-20
2023-02-20
Power rookie group IVE is set to release their very first full-length album in April.
The group has unveiled two tracks from the new album – “Blue Blood” and “Not Your Girl” – during their first mini-concert held in Seoul earlier this month.
More details on the new album, which will be the group’s first comeback in about eight months, will be released in the coming weeks.
2023-02-20
2023-02-17
2022-12-27
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >