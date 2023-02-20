Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

IVE to release 1st full-length album in April

2023-02-20

K-POP Connection

ⓒ STARSHIP Entertainment

Power rookie group IVE is set to release their very first full-length album in April.

The group has unveiled two tracks from the new album – “Blue Blood” and “Not Your Girl” – during their first mini-concert held in Seoul earlier this month. 

More details on the new album, which will be the group’s first comeback in about eight months, will be released in the coming weeks. 

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >