EXO’s Kai to drop 3rd solo EP next month

ⓒ SM Entertainment

Exo’s Kai will release his third solo EP next month.

The new album is titled “Rover,” and it’s set to drop on March 13.

“Rover” will be Kai’s newest album following the release of “Peaches” back in November 2021.

Meanwhile, EXO will be holding a fan meet-and-greet in early April at the KSPO Dome.