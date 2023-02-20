THE GREATEST: THRILLS Jung Dong-ha X So Hyang

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (February 13th-February 20th)
Date: March 4
Venue: Kim Dae-joong Convention Center Multipurpose Hall
Known as one of the best vocalists of his day, singer Jung Dong-ha is creating a synergistic effect by collaborating with another top vocalist, So Hyang, for his nationwide tour, “The Greatest: Thrills”. The Gwangju leg of the tour will be held at the Kim Dae-joong Convention Center Multipurpose Hall on March 4 at 6 p.m. The stage, showcasing the two singers’ explosive voices and rich sensibility, will captivate the audience for a night to remember.
