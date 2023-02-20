Suga to hold first-ever solo tour

ⓒ Big Hit Music

BTS’ Suga will be holding his first-ever solo tour starting in April.





The rapper announced the news with a detailed list of upcoming tour dates and locations. The tour will begin April 26 in North America, and take him to Southeast Asia, Seoul and Japan.





It will be Suga’s first concert tour as a soloist, and his first concerts since BTS’ Busan concert in October last year to help support the city’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo.