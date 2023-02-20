Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Suga to hold first-ever solo tour

2023-02-20

K-POP Connection

ⓒ Big Hit Music

BTS’ Suga will be holding his first-ever solo tour starting in April.


The rapper announced the news with a detailed list of upcoming tour dates and locations. The tour will begin April 26 in North America, and take him to Southeast Asia, Seoul and Japan. 


It will be Suga’s first concert tour as a soloist, and his first concerts since BTS’ Busan concert in October last year to help support the city’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo.  

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >