TXT’s new album stays among Top 10 on Billboard 200

Tomorrow X Together’s latest release has remained among Billboard 200’s top 10 for three consecutive weeks.





Billboard announced Feb. 19 that TXT’s “The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION” was now spending its third consecutive week in the top 10, making it only the 4th K-pop album, and 3rd K-pop group in Billboard 200 history to achieve the feat.





The other K-pop groups with albums that remained on the list are BTS and Blackpink.