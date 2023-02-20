TXT’s new album stays among Top 10 on Billboard 200

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (February 13th-February 20th)
2023-02-20
2023-02-20
Tomorrow X Together’s latest release has remained among Billboard 200’s top 10 for three consecutive weeks.
Billboard announced Feb. 19 that TXT’s “The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION” was now spending its third consecutive week in the top 10, making it only the 4th K-pop album, and 3rd K-pop group in Billboard 200 history to achieve the feat.
The other K-pop groups with albums that remained on the list are BTS and Blackpink.
2023-02-20
2023-02-17
2022-12-27
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >