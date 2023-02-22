Menu Content

Heavy Suitcase

2023-02-22

News



Heavy Suitcase 


Amid high inflation also affecting rental prices, students look for the most affordable housing options. Here, some freshmen head to their friend's place to keep their luggage before they can enter the dorms at Chung-Ang University. 

(Yonhap News)

