KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (February 13th-February 20th)
2023-02-20
2023-02-22
Heavy Suitcase
Amid high inflation also affecting rental prices, students look for the most affordable housing options. Here, some freshmen head to their friend's place to keep their luggage before they can enter the dorms at Chung-Ang University.
(Yonhap News)
2023-02-20
2023-02-17
2022-12-27
