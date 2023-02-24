ⓒ SM Entertainment

D.O.B: Aug. 24, 1984

Genres: K-pop, R&B, ballad, Rock

Active from: 2005

Labels: SM, Label SJ

Associated acts: Super Junior, Super Junior K.R.Y, Super Junior_H, SM The Ballad, SM Town





Biography:

Kim Kang-hoon (born Kim Jong-woon) and better known by his stage name Yesung is a South Korean singer, songwriter, actor, radio personality and TV presenter. He debuted in 2005 as a member of Super Junior and is associated with the group’s units Super Junior-K.R.Y, Super Junior-H and more. He has also participated in various TV dramas, musicals and hosted radio shows. He debuted as a solo artist in 2016 with his first EP “Here I Am”. His first Korean full length album “Sensory Flows” was released in January 2023.





Discography:





Full length

Sensory Flows (2023)





EPs & Singles (as lead artist)

After Love w/ Solar (single, 2022)

Refresh Project (single, 2022)

Beautiful Night(EP, 2021)

Still Standing (single, 2020)

Pink Magic (EP, 2019)

Carpet w/ Bumkey (single, 2019)

Whatcha Doin’ w/ Chungha (single, 2018)

Song One (single, 2018)

Spring Falling (EP, 2017)

Darling U w/ Seulgi (Single, 2017)

Here I Am (EP, 2016)