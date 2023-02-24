Music Bank Lineup (EP.1153 | February 24th)
D.O.B: Aug. 24, 1984
Genres: K-pop, R&B, ballad, Rock
Active from: 2005
Labels: SM, Label SJ
Associated acts: Super Junior, Super Junior K.R.Y, Super Junior_H, SM The Ballad, SM Town
Biography:
Kim Kang-hoon (born Kim Jong-woon) and better known by his stage name Yesung is a South Korean singer, songwriter, actor, radio personality and TV presenter. He debuted in 2005 as a member of Super Junior and is associated with the group’s units Super Junior-K.R.Y, Super Junior-H and more. He has also participated in various TV dramas, musicals and hosted radio shows. He debuted as a solo artist in 2016 with his first EP “Here I Am”. His first Korean full length album “Sensory Flows” was released in January 2023.
Discography:
Full length
Sensory Flows (2023)
EPs & Singles (as lead artist)
After Love w/ Solar (single, 2022)
Refresh Project (single, 2022)
Beautiful Night(EP, 2021)
Still Standing (single, 2020)
Pink Magic (EP, 2019)
Carpet w/ Bumkey (single, 2019)
Whatcha Doin’ w/ Chungha (single, 2018)
Song One (single, 2018)
Spring Falling (EP, 2017)
Darling U w/ Seulgi (Single, 2017)
Here I Am (EP, 2016)
