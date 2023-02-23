Music Bank Lineup (EP.1153 | February 24th)
2023-02-24
2023-02-23
Goryeo Celadon
Ceramist Cho Yoo-bok takes out a baked Goryeo celadon from a kiln during the Gangjin Celadon Festival in Gangjin, South Jeolla Province on Thursday. Twelve of 34 such works which survived the kiln's 1,300 degrees of heat were deemed a success and were sold in auction on site.
(Yonhap News)
2023-02-24
2023-02-20
2022-12-27
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >