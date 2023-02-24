Music Bank Lineup (EP.1153 | February 24th)
2023-02-24
STAYC- Teddy Bear [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV
STAYC has made their long-awaited comeback after their last release in September of 2021. The group is back with a cute track to warm the hearts of their fans (SWITH). “Teddy Bear” is a pop song with rock elements, a pop punk genre. The track sold over 186,000 copies on the first day and 341,047 copies during its first week. This new feat breaks the girl group’s previous record with their album, “WE NEED LOVE.”The said album sold 200,000 copies within its first week. The comeback after the group’s hiatus is proving to be successful with a number of wins on major music shows.
https://www.youtube.com/c/kbsworldtv
2023-02-24
2023-02-20
2022-12-27
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >