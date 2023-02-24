Music Bank Lineup (EP.1153 | February 24th)

STAYC- Teddy Bear [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV









STAYC has made their long-awaited comeback after their last release in September of 2021. The group is back with a cute track to warm the hearts of their fans (SWITH). “Teddy Bear” is a pop song with rock elements, a pop punk genre. The track sold over 186,000 copies on the first day and 341,047 copies during its first week. This new feat breaks the girl group’s previous record with their album, “WE NEED LOVE.”The said album sold 200,000 copies within its first week. The comeback after the group’s hiatus is proving to be successful with a number of wins on major music shows.





