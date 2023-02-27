KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (February 20th-February 27th)

THE BOYZ- ROAR [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV





THE BOYZ have returned to the music scene with the hit track, “ROAR.” The members of the group have personally expressed that the new song has a sexy appeal to it. Yunghoon specifically mentioned that the choreography was created through the active participation of all of the members. The comeback is even more significant as it also marks the return of members Eric and Sunwoo, who were previously on hiatus. Although “Roar” is a dark and gritty tune, the music video takes a different turn to get their message across. The music video instead follows the members in broad daylight as the group effortlessly string together a well put choreography. The track has elements of grunge rock and R&B. The newly released album, “BE AWAKE” is already being met with great success. THE BOYZ have entered the “iTunes Top Album” charts in a total of eleven countries such as Singapore, Finland, Turkey, Indonesia, and Thailand. “ROAR” has also seen success domestically, by charting at #4 on Melon’s real time charts as well as Bugs’.





https://youtu.be/swNw2rmza4A