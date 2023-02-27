2023 Day Day Concert II “Rooftop Moonlight X Yoon Ddan Ddan” in Anyang





Date: March 11

Venue: Pyeongchon Art Hall





The Day Day Concert II is being held right ahead of White Day 2023. The sweet White Day concert will feature performances by the duo Rooftop Moonlight and Yoon Ddan Ddan. The concert will be held in Anyang’s Pyeongchon Art Hall on March 11. The Day Day concerts are Anyang Foundation for Culture & Arts’ concert series scheduled for special days of the year like Valentine’s Day, White Day or Christmas.