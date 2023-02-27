J-Hope to enlist for mandatory military service

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (February 20th-February 27th)
J-Hope is expected to become the 2nd BTS member to enlist for mandatory military service.
The singer had previously requested to delay his enlistment, but his agency revealed that J-Hope canceled the request. Details on the specific time frame of enlistment will be released on a later date.
Meanwhile, J-Hope’s new single “On the Street” is set to drop on March 3.
