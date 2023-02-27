EXO’s Kai releases teaser poster for new album

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (February 20th-February 27th)
EXO’s Kai will release a new album next month.
The singer released a teaser poster for his 3rd solo EP, “Rover.” The new album is set to drop on March 13 and more teaser content will follow until the due date.
Separately, EXO will hold fan meetings in Seoul and Japan in April. The Seoul event will take place from April 8-9.
