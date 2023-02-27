Kingdom to release new EP next month

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (February 20th-February 27th)
The boy band Kingdom will release a brand new EP next month.
The new EP will be the group’s sixth, and will drop on March 23. It’s been six months since the group released their previous EP, “History of Kingdom: Part V. Louis.”
The group’s EPs have a narrative of seven “kingdoms” each ruled by a member. The upcoming EP will be set in a kingdom of cherry blossoms that is ruled by member, Mujin.
