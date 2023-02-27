Minnie of (G)I-DLE collaborates with Anne-Marie

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (February 20th-February 27th)
Minnie of (G)I-DLE and British singer Anne-Marie will collaborate on a new song.
The collaborative track is called “Expectations,” and it will drop on March 9.
Anne-Marie is best known for her 2018 single “2002” in Korea. The single landed on top of the 2019 yearly charts for two domestic music streaming sites, making it the first for a non-Korean track to achieve the feat.
