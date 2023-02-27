Menu Content

Normality at Schools

2023-02-27

Dividing screens are removed from the cafeteria at Sanjeong Middle School in Gwangju on Monday following gov't guidelines on eased quarantine rules ahead of the new semester. 

(Yonhap News)

