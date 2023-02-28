Translator Stella Kim won the 2014 LTI Korea Award for Aspiring Translator and the 2016 Korea Times Modern Korean Literature Translation award and is now the translator of the best-seller “Painter of the Wind(바람의 화원)” written by 이정명 and was produced into a hit television series in 2008. The English version will be available starting from April.





Stella joins Touch Base in Seoul to tell us more about her work and the co-translation process on the book.