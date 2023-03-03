Music Bank Lineup (EP.1154 March 3rd)

HWANG MIN HYUN- Hidden Side [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV









Hwang Min Hyun is finally setting foot on the music stage once again! The star is back to promote his new album, “Truth or Lie.” The title track for the new album is called “Hidden Side.” The album has a total of five b-tracks. The song is both a pop and R&B genre. The solo artist mentioned that the other tracks in the album includes him singing-rapping, which was a different experience for him. “Hidden Side” leaves much to the imagination and explores discovery and acceptance. Hwang Min Hyun explained that “Hidden Side” was chosen as his title track due to his considerations regarding choreography and the overall performance.





