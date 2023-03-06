J-Hope’s new single top international music charts

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (February 27th-March 6th)
J-Hope’s new solo single “on the street” has topped music charts around the world upon its release .
The track took the No. 1 spot on iTunes’ Top Song chart in 80 regions around the world upon its release on March 3.
The track was written and composed by J-Hope and features US rapper J. Cole. It’s his first single since the release of his first full-length solo album “Jack in the Box” in July last year
