Red Velvet to hold concerts in Seoul next month

2023-03-06

K-POP Connection

ⓒ SM Entertainment

Red Velvet’s Seoul concerts will be held next month. The “Red Velvet 4th Concert: R to V” will be held at the KSPO Dome in Olympic Park from April 1 to 2. 


It’s going to be the group’s first concert since the pandemic, and first Korean concert after “La Rouge,” in 2019. 


The group’s latest EP, “Birthday” (2022) sold one million copies this January, making it the group’s first million seller. 

