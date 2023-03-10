Suzume(스즈메의 문단속), Tar(타르)

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (February 27th-March 6th)
2023-03-06
2023-03-10
Film critics Darcy Paquet and Jason Bechervaise join Korea24’s Friday segment #MovieSpotlight to discuss the latest box office releases.
This week’s major release is the Japanese anime “Suzume” from Makoto Shinkai, creator of the 2016 box office hit “Your Name,” It follows the main character Suzume who discovers a connection between strange doors in the mountains and natural disasters. Jason and Darcy share their thoughts on the movie, and what they make of the recent trend of successful Japanese animations.
Our critics also review the academy award nominated film “Tar,” which has been receiving rave reviews since its premier at last year’s Venice Film Festival. Cate Blanchett plays Lydia Tar, a world-famous conductor who sees her life fall apart.
2023-03-06
2023-03-03
2023-03-14
