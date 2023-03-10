Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Suzume(스즈메의 문단속), Tar(타르)

2023-03-10

Korea24

Film critics Darcy Paquet and Jason Bechervaise join Korea24’s Friday segment #MovieSpotlight to discuss the latest box office releases.


This week’s major release is the Japanese anime “Suzume” from Makoto Shinkai, creator of the 2016 box office hit “Your Name,” It follows the main character Suzume who discovers a connection between strange doors in the mountains and natural disasters. Jason and Darcy share their thoughts on the movie, and what they make of the recent trend of successful Japanese animations.


Our critics also review the academy award nominated film “Tar,” which has been receiving rave reviews since its premier at last year’s Venice Film Festival. Cate Blanchett plays Lydia Tar, a world-famous conductor who sees her life fall apart.

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >