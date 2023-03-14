Professor Chuyun Oh

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (February 27th-March 6th)
Dr. Oh Chu-yun, associate professor of Dance at San Diego State University will be offering the first K-pop dance requirement course in the United States starting this fall. Having been a professional dancer and choreographer herself, Dr. Oh is a pioneer of K-pop dance and is establishing K-pop dance as a genre and in the academic field. Dr. Oh joins Touch Base in Seoul to tell us more about her path to music, current roles, and future plans.
