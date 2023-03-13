2023 SG Wannabe Concert “Our Song”

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (February 27th-March 6th)
2023-03-06
2023-03-13
Date: March 31 ~ April 2
Venue: SK Olympic Handball Stadium, Olympic Park
SG Wannabe will be returning as a complete group for their first solo concert in seven years. The concert “Our Song” will be held from March 31 to April 2 at the SK Olympic Handball Stadium in Seoul. It will be the group’s first concert since the tour “Our Days” in 2016. Through the concert, SG Wannabe will showcase a number of famous songs that cross various genres, while delighting fans and audiences with an elaborate stage.
2023-03-06
2023-03-03
2023-03-14
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >