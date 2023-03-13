2023 SG Wannabe Concert “Our Song”





Date: March 31 ~ April 2

Venue: SK Olympic Handball Stadium, Olympic Park





SG Wannabe will be returning as a complete group for their first solo concert in seven years. The concert “Our Song” will be held from March 31 to April 2 at the SK Olympic Handball Stadium in Seoul. It will be the group’s first concert since the tour “Our Days” in 2016. Through the concert, SG Wannabe will showcase a number of famous songs that cross various genres, while delighting fans and audiences with an elaborate stage.