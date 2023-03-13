Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

IU and SUGA collaborate on another track

2023-03-13

K-POP Connection

ⓒ EDAM Entertainment, Big Hit Music

BTS’ SUGA and IU will be partnering up once again for a 2nd collaboration track. 

IU released the single “Eight” which was produced by and featured SUGA back in 2020. This time, IU will be featured on the track for Suga’s new music release. 

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >