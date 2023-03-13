IU and SUGA collaborate on another track

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (February 27th-March 6th)
2023-03-13
BTS’ SUGA and IU will be partnering up once again for a 2nd collaboration track.
IU released the single “Eight” which was produced by and featured SUGA back in 2020. This time, IU will be featured on the track for Suga’s new music release.
