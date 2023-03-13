Lee Ki-kwang to make comeback as solo artist

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (February 27th-March 6th)
2023-03-06
2023-03-13
Highlight’s Lee Ki-kwang will be making a comeback as a solo artist.
His upcoming solo album will be his first in approximately four years since the release of his 1st mini album “One” in 2017.
The new album is set for release in mid-April.
2023-03-06
2023-03-03
2023-03-14
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >