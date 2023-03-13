Menu Content

Lee Ki-kwang to make comeback as solo artist

2023-03-13

K-POP Connection

ⓒ Around Us Entertainment

Highlight’s Lee Ki-kwang will be making a comeback as a solo artist. 


His upcoming solo album will be his first in approximately four years since the release of his 1st mini album “One” in 2017. 


The new album is set for release in mid-April. 

