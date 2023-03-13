Stray Kids tops Oricon monthly album chart

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (February 27th-March 6th)
2023-03-06
2023-03-13
Stray Kids has claimed the top spot on Oricon’s monthly album chart.
The group achieved the feat with their first Japanese studio album “The Sound.” Since its release on Feb. 22, the LP has swept Oricon charts, from daily and weekly to weekly combined.
The LP includes 10 tracks, including the Japanese-language version of “Case 143”.
2023-03-06
2023-03-03
2023-03-14
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >