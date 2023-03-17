Soulmate(소울메이트), 95th Academy Awards Recap

Film critics Darcy Paquet and Jason Bechervaise join Korea24’s Friday segment #MovieSpotlight to discuss the latest box office releases and news from the film industry. Jason and Darcy first review “Soulmate” by director Min Yong-geun, starring actors Kim Da-mi, Jeon So-nee, and Byeon Woo-seok. This is a remake of the 2016 Chinese film “Soul Mate” and is a coming-of-age story about two friends who meet as teens. Our critics also discuss what happened at the Oscars earlier this week, where “Everything Everywhere All at Once” came out with seven awards from their eleven nominations.