Soulmate(소울메이트), 95th Academy Awards Recap

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (March 13th-March 20th)
2023-03-20
2023-03-17
Film critics Darcy Paquet and Jason Bechervaise join Korea24’s Friday segment #MovieSpotlight to discuss the latest box office releases and news from the film industry. Jason and Darcy first review “Soulmate” by director Min Yong-geun, starring actors Kim Da-mi, Jeon So-nee, and Byeon Woo-seok. This is a remake of the 2016 Chinese film “Soul Mate” and is a coming-of-age story about two friends who meet as teens. Our critics also discuss what happened at the Oscars earlier this week, where “Everything Everywhere All at Once” came out with seven awards from their eleven nominations.
2023-03-20
2023-03-17
2023-03-21
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >