KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (March 13th-March 20th)

TWICE- SET ME FREE [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV





ⓒKBS

TWICE is back with a new mini album called “Ready To Be.” The title track for the album is “SET ME FREE.” The newly released track is already making rounds. The girls revealed that they had been preparing for the comenback since last year. The track signifies a deeper meaning of love in which it encourages people to break free from anything that may be preventing themselves from loving freely.





Dahyun expressed that their support system from the fandom is one of a few that helps them feel open and free. Member Dahyun also took part in the creation of the album with her participation in the composition of two of the tracks in the album; “BLAME IT ON ME” and “CRAZY STUPID LOVE.”

“SET ME FREE” is already well on its way to becoming a household name, the number of sales were revealed to have been 500,000 on the first day. The girls went on to guest star in big talk show names such as The Kelly Clarkson Show and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon!





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-LSvvwRh574