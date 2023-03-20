Sweet Sorrow Concert “Lighthouse”





Date: March 31 ~ April 2

Venue: Nodeulseom Live House





Sweet Sorrow will be celebrating the release of their new album with a concert series titled “Lighthouse”. The concerts will take place from March 31 - April 2 at Nodeulseom Live House. The group will release their 5th studio album “Nevertheless” on March 25 and the concerts will provide them the opportunity to perform new songs from the album live for the fans.