Sweet Sorrow Concert “Lighthouse”

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (March 13th-March 20th)
2023-03-20
2023-03-20
Date: March 31 ~ April 2
Venue: Nodeulseom Live House
Sweet Sorrow will be celebrating the release of their new album with a concert series titled “Lighthouse”. The concerts will take place from March 31 - April 2 at Nodeulseom Live House. The group will release their 5th studio album “Nevertheless” on March 25 and the concerts will provide them the opportunity to perform new songs from the album live for the fans.
