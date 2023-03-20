Menu Content

Sweet Sorrow Concert “Lighthouse”

2023-03-20

K-POP Connection


Date: March 31 ~ April 2

Venue: Nodeulseom Live House 


Sweet Sorrow will be celebrating the release of their new album with a concert series titled “Lighthouse”. The concerts will take place from March 31 - April 2 at Nodeulseom Live House. The group will release their 5th studio album “Nevertheless” on March 25 and the concerts will provide them the opportunity to perform new songs from the album live for the fans. 

