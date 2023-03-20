Young Lady & Gentleman (12) 한 수 배웠어요

Lines

세련: 대범씨 왜 그래?

Se-ryun: What is it, Dae-beom?

대범: 니가 너무 눈이 부시게 아름다워서 앞이 안 보여.

너...너 왜 이렇게 예뻐?

Dae-beom: You’re so blindingly beautiful, I can’t see.

How are you so beautiful?

세련: 아 진짜 왜 그래.

Se-ryun: Ah, what’s wrong with you.

대범: 세련아 세상에 그 어떤 꽃도 너보다 예쁠 순 없어.

Dae-beom: Se-ryun. There isn’t a flower in the world that is as beautiful as you.

재니: 진짜 못 들어 주겠네!

진짜 닭살! 너무 심하게 오글거리는 거 아니야?

Jenny: I can’t listen to this! It’s giving me goosebumps. It’s making me cringe!

세찬: 삼촌 오늘 한 수 배웠어요. 세종아 너 이 대사 외워둬라.

나중에 반드시 써먹는 날이 올 거야.

Se-chan: I’ve learned a lesson , uncle. Se-jong, you should memorize those lines. There will come a day you’ll use them.

세종: 알았어 형!

Se-jong: Alright.





Expression of the Week

한 수 배웠어요. (I’ve learned a lesson)





수 – n. means; way; a method of doing something





Casual – 한 수 배웠어

Semi-polite/formal – 한 수 배웠어요





>> This expression is used by a speaker when he or she has learned a good way to overcome a situation, or a skill to get things done.

>> The expression can also be used when playing strategy games like Go or Chess and you learn a useful skill that can help you win the game.



