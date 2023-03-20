KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (March 13th-March 20th)
2023-03-20
2023-03-20
Goryeo Relics in Jongno?
A historical site presumed to be of the Goryeo period is found during a housing construction in Seoul's Jongno district Monday.
(Yonhap News)
2023-03-20
2023-03-17
2023-03-21
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >