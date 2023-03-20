IVE to release new studio album in April

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (March 13th-March 20th)
2023-03-20
2023-03-20
IVE will make a comeback next month.
The group will be releasing their first full-length album in April. The new release will contain 12 tracks including the lead track which has been written by star lyricist Kim Eana.
Since its debut in December 2021, the six-member act has sold close to 3 million copies in combined sales of its three single albums.
2023-03-20
2023-03-17
2023-03-21
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >