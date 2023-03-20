Jimin’s new release tops iTunes charts

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (March 13th-March 20th)
BTS member Jimin’s latest single is doing well on international charts.
The hip-hop track “Set Me Free pt. 2” has topped iTunes charts in 110 countries upon release. The track is part of Jimin’s debut solo album which is slated for release on March 24.
Jimin is scheduled to appear on the popular NBC show "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on March 23.
