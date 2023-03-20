aespa to release new album next month

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (March 13th-March 20th)
aespa will release a new album in April.
The group was originally set to release the album in February, but the release has been delayed.
The group’s last album “Girls” sold more than 1.42 million copies in the first week of release.
The group is currently in Japan for their Japan tour bringing them to four cities: Osaka, Tokyo, Saitama and Nagoya.
